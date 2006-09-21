New International Machine Tools Directory and Buying Guide Available Online

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2006 --The online industrial supply directory, Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, an affiliate of the Industrial Network, announced today the release of new machine tools directory designed for international industrial buyers.



The directory is a vertical and keyword searchable buying guide to locate a wide range of machine tools directly from manufacturers, wholesalers, exporters and dealers in the United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, China, India and many other countries.



Machine tool offerings available in the directory include, but is not limited to rollers, turrets, forming equipment, drills and bits, milling equipment, cutters, chucks, heads, end mills, powdered equipment, jigs, quills, punches, spindles, probes, casters, burrs, chasers, broaches, CNC equipment, collets, machine tool bars, collars, boring equipment.



Other machine tools include counter-bores, mandrels, cores, arbors, lathes, blades, spindles, tooling and turning equipment, knives, shears, presses, countersinks, safety guards and rails, generators, machine motors, belts, generators and electrical parts, corks, wiring, sheet metal, used, rebuilt machine tools and accessories.



Users can access the directory at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/directory/machine_tools.html



The directory also includes an extensive selection of industrial machine parts such as brushes, diaphragms, buffers, frames, drivers, impellers, covers, glides, electrodes, injectors, cylinders, flanges, boosters, needles, fixtures, cups, nozzles, adapters, inserts, aerators, mounts, adjusters, joints, bearings, aligners, cams, agitators and other machine parts.



"Our new machine tools directory is easy to browse and there are no registration requirements, users can post and explore machine tool offerings at no charge," says Frank Wallace, Business Director of Worldwide Industrial Marketplace.



According to Wallace, users can also submit global RFQ's (request-for-quotes) directly to machine tool suppliers through the company's online forum.



Wallace added, "It's always a good idea to get several price quotes and proposals from multiple suppliers before you decide to make a purchase. Our forum allows you to do that in a matter of minutes rather than days, saving you some serious time and resources."



About Worldwide Industrial Marketplace



The Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, established in 2003, is an international directory of manufacturers, exporters, distributors and suppliers offering an extensive selection of industrial supplies, equipment and machinery. Qualified companies are welcome to submit a listing at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/freelisting.html

