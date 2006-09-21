Software602 Announced Print2PDF 6.0, an Easy-to-use PDF Converter for Microsoft Windows

Jacksonville, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2006 --Software602 announces Print2PDF 6.0. This professional, easy-to-use PDF (Portable Document Format) conversion software can create an Adobe compatible PDF file from any Windows application that can print.



The new features in version 6.0 include: a completely redesigned conversion engine for increased performance, Microsoft Office 2007 XML file format support (.DOCX, .XLSX, and .PPTX), AutoCAD DWF file support, Microsoft Visio 2000+ (.VSD) and Microsoft Publisher 2002+ (.PUB) file support. The new version can also embed any file as an attachment directly into the PDF document and send the final PDF by e-mail using the integrated SMTP client.



Print2PDF 6.0 provides authors with the ability to create, merge and sign PDF documents using a Digital ID (PKCS#12), while retaining control over document changes, print quality, and content extraction. All 128-bit RC4 PDF security permissions including low-resolution printing and text access for screen reader devices are supported. The Watermark and Stamp feature can brand documents by inserting text or an image (such as a corporate logo) directly into the PDF document. Easily control the metadata information that is saved to a PDF document. Add a title, subject, author and keywords to quickly find the document you need within your document management system. Resolution support of 4000 DPI makes this conversion utility suitable for use with CAD and other design applications.



PDF documents can be created using the virtual Print2PDF printer, right-click conversion from Windows Explorer, or from the batch conversion utility. Toolbar integration with Microsoft Word 2000/2002/2003 provides one-click PDF creation with bookmarks, hyperlinks and table of contents.



Print2PDF 6.0 for Microsoft Windows 2000/XP begins at $49.95 per user. Organizations with the need for more users can gain the benefits of simple software distribution and licensing with Print2PDF 6.0 Server Edition.



About Software602

Software602 is an international software vendor providing technology for businesses. Other popular products are 602LAN SUITE - Secure mail server with anti-virus & anti-spam, built-in firewall with NAT and web content filter proxy for controlled Internet sharing, along with 602PC SUITE - An alternative to Microsoft Office. Software602 is based in Jacksonville, Florida with customers in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.software602.com



