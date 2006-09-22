Riskay's Lastest Club Banger "Brand New Money" Is Featured on a Mix CD Hosted by Ludacris - Dirty Work 12

Bartow, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2006 --Mick Boogie follows up the Mixunit-ranked #1 mixtape in the country, "Blow," with 2 new joints featuring some of the biggest names in hip hop, TI and Ludacris.



Riskay's latest club banger "Brand New Money" is featured on the official return of Mick's South series, Dirty Work. After taking a break to do a lot of one-artist joints of your favorite Southern emcees (Jeezy, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne), everyone has been asking what's up with the series? So we decided to add up all the related volumes and bring the series back...Dirty Work 12. Hosted by Ludacris and featuring several world premieres from the DTP president, DW12 has the latest and greatest Southern heat, exclusives and MB remixes.



1) Mick Boogie: Intro

2) Ludacris: Intro

3) Ludacris and Young Jeezy: Grew Up A Screw Up

4) Ludacris and Yola: Time To Set It Off (Mick Boogie Mix)

5) Ray Cash: It's Ray (produced by The Kickdrums)

6) Lil Wayne and Jody Breeze: Dippin'

7) Ali, Gipp, Pimp C and Nelly: Hood

8) Lil Scrappy f/ Youngbloodz and Khujo: Money In The Bank Remix

9) Ransom f/ Lil Wayne and Rick Ross: Run It

10) Ludacris and Scarface: Gangsta Niggaz

11) Ludacris explains the rebirth of Dirty Work…

12) Ludacris: Leanin' and Rockin'

13) Young Dro: Cartoon

14) Young Dro and TI: My Girl Got A Girlfriend

15) Yung Joc, Papoose and Chamillionaire: Pop The Trunk (produced by The Kickdrums)

16) Ludacris discusses Release Therapy…

17) Ludacris: Shoulder Lean

18) Yola and Dem Franchise Boyz: Standing On The Block

19) Young Jeezy and Blood Raw: Stuntin'

20) Ludacris and Young Buck: Money Maker (Mick Boogie Remix)

21) Ludacris and The League Crew interlude…

22) Ludacris and Uncle Murda: Cannon

23) I-20: Make It Rain

24) Wino: Poppin' My Trunk

25) Ray Cash: Get Money, Push Weight (produced by The Kickdrums)

26) Riskay f/ Yola: Brand New Money

27) Ludacris, 1-20, Project Pat & Young Buck: How The Hell (Wally Sparks Mix)

28) Mya f/ Jay-Z and Ludacris: A Yo (League Crew Mix)

29) Ludacris: Outro



The Mick Boogie Spotlight

30) Moe Money: Another 20 Grand

31) Kell: Shake That Jelly

32) Big Krit: Dealin' With A Vet



Order here:

http://tapemix.com/mixtapes/mickboogie_dirtywork12.html



Riskay has made "Brand New Money" available for a free download until October 31st on her Official Myspace Page. Get it today at www.myspace.com/riskaydramaqueen



