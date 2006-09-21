BusinessFinance.com Proves Vendor Lines of Credit Are a Necessary Part of Any Business Financing Plan

Foothill Ranch, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2006 --BusinessFinance.com is eager to announce that their Business Finance Coach shows businesses how they can establish vendor lines of credit. This type of credit can benefit businesses in two ways. They get the vendor credit for the specific product or service, and if they use the correct vendor they will build their business credit score.



The Business Finance Coach tells users which businesses to establish vendor lines of credit with, so that credit can be built. Out of more than 500,000 vendor credit line options, only 6,000 actually report the account payment history, helping businesses build their credit. From those 6,000 that report to the credit agencies, close to 1,000 allow a business owner to establish vendor credit without using personal credit history. Businesses can find this valuable information on who to establish credit with in the Business Finance Coach.



The coach also helps businesses establish five vendor lines of credit, three business credit cards, and one business loan that report their information to the three major business credit reporting agencies including the Small Business Financial Exchange. More information on the Business Finance Coach can be found at www.businessfinancecoach.com.



“You have to make sure that you are building your business credit properly,” says Corey Pierce, CEO of BusinessFinance.com. “Building your business credit will help you get the financing you need to expand or start your business. The Business Finance Coach will show you step-by-step how to establish good business credit scores.”



The Business Finance Coach shows business owners that there are 20 items that a business must have in place before most lenders even look at the credit scores to approve a loan. These are simple items like making sure the business is listed with 411 directory assistance under the exact business legal name and to verify that their bank account, state filing and EIN number all list the business with the same legal name.



To complement the Business Finance Coach, www.BusinessFinance.com has the largest Business Funding Directory in America. The directory contains 4,952 sources of business capital that business owners can search for free and match their capital needs to the approval criteria of those funding sources.



