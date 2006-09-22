Render Reports Rapidly with BFO

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2006 --Big Faceless Organization (BFO), provider of high quality Java software components, are delighted to announce the simultaneous release of updated editions of the Big Faceless Report Generator 1.1.32 and Big Faceless PDF Library 2.7.2.



Version 1.1.32 of the Report Generator provides significant improvements to the speed of text rendering. Text rendering will now be between 5% and 10% faster! The Report Generator is built on BFO’s PDF and Graph Libraries, and benefits from Version 2.7.2 enhanced support for XFA, including XFA barcode fields, and many bugfixes and improvements while rendering.



BFO’s technical team are dedicated to providing their customers with the best java class software on the market. By regularly consulting with existing customers, BFO help clients to tailor software to fit their needs. The latest functionality improvements came about as a result of intensive testing over many hundreds of PDF’s which have resulted in several bug fix improvements for these acclaimed software packages.



To take advantage of BFO’s dedication and try a free fully functional trial version of their software go to http://big.faceless.org/products/download.jsp



About BFO: BFO is a global resource of Java components for the international B2B market. Products include the Big Faceless Report Generator, PDF and Graph Libraries. The client portfolio includes Boeing, Lehman Brothers, Harvard University, HSBC, Fannie Mae, Roche, Toyota and the US Department of Energy. For more information about BFO visit http://bfo.co.uk



