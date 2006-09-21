Learn How Your Startup Can Reach the Baby Boomer Market

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2006 --Jeff Taylor of Eons and creator of Monster.com to provide tips on StartupNation Radio September 30th



What:

Consummate entrepreneur, Jeff Taylor, will appear on StartupNation Radio to give advice about how to grow a business and reach the growing market of consumers over 50 years old.



Who:

Jeffrey C. Taylor founded Monster.com and is currently the founder and CEO of Eons, Inc., a company that inspires Boomers and seniors to live the biggest life possible. Taylor's new mantra is "Let's live to be 100 or die trying."



Taylor co-authored the book, "Monster Careers" and is a frequent speaker at colleges and universities across the country. He serves as an expert at technology, advertising and human capital conferences and is also on both the National and Massachusetts boards of directors of Junior Achievement and Boston's Wang Center for the Performing Arts. Taylor holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst; a Certificate-Owner/President Management (OPM) Program, Executive Education, Harvard Business School; and an Honorary Doctorate from Bentley College.



When:

Saturday, September 30, 2006

Listen live (radio or online) or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST)

Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, October 2nd.



Info.:

For show archives, podcasts, station listings, and online streaming details visit StartupNation Radio



About StartupNationR and the Sloan Brothers Founded by Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation is a vibrant community which provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through StartupNation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, podcasts and seminars as well as connect with mentors and peers through StartupNation's online network. Hosts of the nationally-syndicated StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are successful inventors, experienced entrepreneurs and authors of "StartupNation: Open for Business"

(Doubleday). They've been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear on national television.



