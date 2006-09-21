Cableorganizer.com First To Carry Platinum Tool's Next-Generation Hand Tool, The EZ-E Punchdown

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2006 --Cableorganizer.com, the leader online retailer for cable management and hand tool solutions, recently announced that it will be the first retailer to carry the next generation of hand tool: Platinum Tool’s new EZ-E Punchdown. The EZ-E Punchdown is the first punch down hand tool to incorporate an electronics package into the unit, allowing for audible and visual confirmation of a successful termination.



The EZ-E Punchdown hand tool also features an adjustable force thumb wheel for selecting the optimal punch down force for Insulation Displacement Contacts (IDC). The new features make termination simple: turn the thumb wheel to the desired force setting, seat wire in IDC block, listen and look for sound and light. Once sound and light are activated, the correct force has been achieved and the wire is terminated correctly.



This next-generation punch down tool is powered with a single 9V battery. The industrial-strength housing protects the unit from physical damage and vibration. It’s the ultimate hand tool for all your electrical, networking, cabling, and telecommunications needs.



In addition to the Platinum Tools EZ-E Punchdown tool, Cableorganizer.com offers a wide range of hand tools, including models from Klein, Greenlee and HellermanTyton, as well as hand tool kits, benders, installation and termination tools, hole cutters, toolboxes, and more. Cableorganizer.com is the premier online store for cable management systems and hand tools, increasing safety, performance and protection of cables, and offers tips and “how-to” guides to get the most out of your hand tools.



To view product information on the EZ-E Punchdown, visit http://cableorganizer.com/platinum-tools/eze-punchdown-tool.html, or to see the full line of hand tools that Cableorganizer.com carries, visit http://cableorganizer.com/hand-tools/.



For more information on Cableorganizer.com call their knowledgeable representatives at 877-547-4580 or visit them online at http://cableorganizer.com.



