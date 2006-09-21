TASTE Specialty Foods launches; Tastefoods.com

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2006 --Gourmet foods distributor reaches consumers with new online store. TASTE Specialty Foods, opened its newly designed online store making available such delicacies as; French style foie gras, caviar, seasonings, spices and rubs, crabmeats, lox style fillets, smoked meats and luxury gifts.



Offering unique products at competitive prices will support the company’s goals in moving forward. “The site’s simplicity is critical for our customers, we want our shopping experience to be unique, modern and interesting but as trouble-free as possible” said John Polhemus, President and Founder of TASTE.



The site, TASTEFOODS.com will be marketed nationwide and target the home chef while strategically partnering with luxury groups and life-style type publications.



Marshall Zeigler, Vice President of Sales for TASTE said, “Online sales are expected to increase as the holiday season approaches. Many professionals like realtors, lawyers, VIP hosts and doctors purchase gift packages for their clients, while most consumers treat themselves or their families to something special for the season. From a convenience standpoint, our customers receive their products the next day”.



TASTE is currently selling products in many fine-dining establishments up and down the Las Vegas Strip and would like to offer consumers a taste to remember.



For information regarding retail or wholesale prices please contact us at (702)733-6789 or email us at customerservice@tastefoods.com



Logos, pictures, statements and site information is the sole property of TASTE Specialty Foods and in no way can be used or referenced without approval.



About the Company

TASTE Specialty Foods started doing business in March of 2006 and is based in one of the fastest growing and most dynamic culinary markets; Las Vegas, Nevada. Our goal is simple; to provide unique, high quality specialty meats and seafood, caviars, truffles and gourmet seasonings and spices from all over the world with a genuine commitment to service and 100% customer satisfaction. (702)733.6789





