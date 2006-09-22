Binary Newsgroup Retention Growing to 90 Days at Giganews

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2006 --Giganews, Inc. announced today a storage increase for single and multi-part binary newsgroups. Over the next few weeks retention in these newsgroups will start to grow to an unprecedented 90 days. Giganews' current binary newsgroup retention of 70 days will increase day by day as the additional storage starts to fill with new articles.



Thanks to a significant increase in the storage capacity of Giganews' US and European Usenet clusters Giganews will be able to keep pace with the ever increasing Usenet posting volume.



Typically it is a struggle for a newsgroup provider to simply upgrade storage often enough to keep pace with the growth of Usenet. Giganews has continued to lead by not only keeping pace with Usenet but by constantly raising the bar for the Usenet industry in terms of retention, completion and reliability.



This announcement marks the fifth such storage upgrade at Giganews this year.



"Giganews is dedicated to providing a reliable service that goes above and beyond what users expect from a typical Usenet provider. Keeping up with increasing Usenet traffic is a challenge we face every day. Our strategy has always been to continue to lead the premium Usenet industry with proactive service upgrades such as our latest storage increase." said Jonah Yokubaitis, Giganews CEO.



No configuration changes are necessary for Giganews customers to enjoy the increasing newsgroup retention levels. All binary newsgroups will continue to grow as Giganews' storage is filled. The end result will be approximately 90 days of retention in the binary Usenet hierarchy.



Because Giganews does not expire articles in text newsgroups, retention of text newsgroups is currently over 1,150 days and grows day by day.



Customers of Giganews can check the retention level of any newsgroup by visiting http://www.giganews.com/newsgroup_search.html



For more information on Giganews, please visit http://www.giganews.com/



