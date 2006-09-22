Lean Industrial Selling Results Offered by Commence

Tinton Falls, New Jersey -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2006 --Four key elements – marketing, selling, sales management, sales automation - are touted as the key to a “high-performance sales culture”. All four are critical to success, and therefore all four are addressed in this compendium including specific examples of smart practices from twelve of leading industrial distributors and manufacturers.



In an effort to help industrial distributors and manufacturers thrive, Commence Corporation presents Practices That Pay: Leveraging Information to Achieve Industrial Selling Results, a compendium of smart practices from the leading industrial sales and marketing experts and organizations that are growing in today’s challenging environment.



According to Larry Caretsky, President of Commence Corporation (www.commence.com/mfg./) “In order to thrive in today’s industrial environment, characterized by intense competition, strategic sourcing contracts, customers’ pressuring for self-service, and the ongoing debate on fee-based services, industrial distributors and manufacturers need more than leading technological products or an efficient warehouse or plant to achieve long-term growth. Leading industrial organizations are looking outside of their four walls to the customer for growth ideas. Differentiating sales and marketing, the business customer-facing part of any company, is viewed as the way to achieve a competitive advantage. “



Commence offers industrial companies complete “Freedom Of Choice” to select the solutions and platform that best meets the business requirements of manufacturers and distributors. The comprehensive CRM Industrial application suite is available for use on premise or on-demand as a hosted service. Industrial leaders often build departmental lean CRM solutions with the award winning Commence Lean Industrial CRM Framework. These choices are why so many industrial companies choose Commence as the solution for managing customer relationships. All Commence Industrial solutions support mobile or wireless connectivity and integration to back-office accounting and ERP systems.



Commence Corporation

www.commence.com/mfg/

Larry Caretsky

Marketing@commence.com

732-380-9100



