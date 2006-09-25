Paperchine Selects Encompix ERP

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2006 --Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Located in Rockton, Illinois, Paperchine, Inc., began as a vision shared by four former Beloit Corporation executives: Laurie Wicks, James Ewald, Daniel Morris, and Larry Voss. Determined to establish a U.S. based company composed of top professionals dedicated to the paper industry, they formed the company in March 2000 and have successfully grown the operation to its present state. Twice named one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by Entrepreneur magazine, Paperchine today boasts over 100 proven professionals in the paper industry dedicated to providing customers with one of the best engineering, technical support, and manufacturing teams available anywhere in North America.



According to Sally Lawrence, accounting manager, Paperchine’s business is growing along with the size of its orders. “We realized that our old system did not easily support our move towards larger capital projects," she said. "We needed a system that is focused on ETO, in particular the ability to handle multiple shipments, progress billing, change orders, and engineering revisions.”



In addition to her accounting responsibilities, Lawrence is part of the project team for the Encompix implementation. “We heard of Encompix over two years ago, but really started our search earlier this year. After viewing the system demonstration, we liked what we saw and here we are today.”



