QC Software Recognized by START-IT Magazine

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2006 --The solutions provided by QC Software (www.qcsoftware.com) enables companies to streamline their warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry ensuring increased corporate profitability. With a commitment to total customer satisfaction QC Software is the obvious choice for warehouse control, order management, and inventory management needs.



START-IT magazine’s editorial director Peggy Smedley profiled QC Software in a recent issue which can be viewed in its entirety at http://www.specialtypub.com/article.asp?article_id=4042.



According to Smedley, “One of the joys of being the editorial director for a trade magazine covering manufacturing is that sometimes I get invited to see a new warehouse, distribution, or manufacturing facility go-live with new hardware and software. And if I am truly lucky I get to witness the implementation process up close and personal observing first hand the joys and sorrows that go along with the adoption of any new technology.”



Smedley also recognized QC Software: “I would also like to applaud the folks at QC Software, the developers of QC Enterprise warehouse control software. The entire management team was open, honest, and frank. In a day and age when sometimes we are given a lot of marketing hype and perhaps vaporware to review it was refreshing to see a company so proud of its solution and the implementation that it was willing to take whatever punches I delivered. And if the head honchos of QC Software were betting correctly they would still be standing at the end of the match.”



QC Software is the leading provider of Tier 1 warehouse control systems to the warehousing and distribution industries. Since 1996, QC Software, utilizing state of the art technology combined with extensive research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed the QC Enterprise suite of products. Designed to be modular in nature, easily configurable, and platform independent, this highly scalable solution satisfies the needs of any size warehouse.



"It is truly an honor to be recognized by the editors of START-IT," said Thomas A. Verzi, Jr., vice-president with QC Software. "This only validates our ability to develop and deliver real world business solutions to global organizations -- we put our customers at the center of everything we do, and we're proud to assist distributors in achieving their business objectives employing Warehouse Control Systems utilizing our innovative technology."

