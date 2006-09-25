New Delhi, Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2006 --Nucleus Data Recovery, the most experienced and technically advanced data recovery solution provider is proud to announce the release of Kernel Recovery for Solaris SPARC, virtual recovery software for the SPARC users. The Unix based Kernel recovery gallery now includes Kernel Recovery for Solaris SPARC with Kernel Recovery for Solaris Intel and Kernel Recovery for SCO OpenServer.



Kernel Recovery for Solaris SPARC effectively recovers damaged or corrupt data from the UFS based file systems. With the help of powerful recovery engine, the software successfully recovers data from the deleted partitions, corrupt cylinder groups, VTOC corruptions, I-nodes table corruption and Super block corrupted file(s) and folder(s).



On the launch of Kernel Recovery for Solaris SPARC, Mr. Rupesh Kumar (Managing Director) said, Kernel Recovery for Solaris SPARC is an outstanding recovery solution for lost data of Solaris SPARC OS. The software equipped with “Normal” and “Extensive” recovery options promise fast and accurate recovery results.



Kernel Recovery for Solaris SPARC extensively scans the corrupt SPARC hard drive and recovers the inaccessible data. The SPARC users can now leave their worries to restore back the data on Kernel Recovery for Solaris SPARC.



Kernel Recovery for Solaris SPARC performs data recovery on all IDE, EIDE, SCSI and SATA hard drives.



File system supported: UFS File System



About Nucleus Data Recovery

Nucleus Technologies.com is the industry leader in data recovery products and hard disk recovery software tools, which includes file repair, file recovery, database recovery, backup recovery and email recovery products. The ISO 9001:2000 Certified company, provides world-class data recovery products and data recovery services to promote data safe world.



Company Name: Nucleus Data Recovery (P) Ltd



Website: http://www.nucleustechnologies.com



Contact info: http://www.nucleustechnologies.com/Contact.html



For more information about the software, visit: http://www.nucleustechnologies.com/solaris-sparc-recovery.html



