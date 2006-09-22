Qarea Hosts Mobile Monday

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2006 --Mobile Monday is an open business community of mobile professionals uniting the representatives of different companies in IT, mobile and telecommunication industries. Mobile developers, service providers, mobile content providers and mobile software developers come together on Mobile Mondays to share their vision of local mobile markets and discuss their globalization. Mobile Monday conferences enable companies just entering the high-tech market as well as experienced players to expand their business network, share experience and find common cooperation opportunities.



This year Mobile Monday reached Ukraine, the country which has already proved itself to be the most dynamic in Europe. In 2005, the number of its mobile users grew twice; two new mobile operators introduced their services to Ukrainians and won great positions. Major ‘mobile players’ launched EDGE, CDMA, 3G technologies and organized the most active PR campaigns which involved the companies in politics, sports, international affairs... Now the mobile potential of Ukraine has been acknowledged by the world mobile community. On September 25 we are going to discover what is happening on Ukrainian mobile market... Are there any innovations and does ‘mobile Ukraine’ have ambitions?



We welcome such speakers as Stephen Ives (Great Britain), Taptu, Founder and CEO; Dirk Avau (Belgium), BirchBob, Founder; Oksana Ferchuk (Ukraine), Telesystems of Ukraine, Marketing and Sales Director; Anatoliy Akulenko (Ukraine), PrivatBank, Head of Privat:Mobile and Kristina Chaykovskaya, PrivatBank, Head of Technologies Development.



Our special thanks goes to Jari Tammisto from Finland, the Founder of Mobile Monday Community who will come for Mobile Monday launch in Ukraine!



We will discuss: Key trends in mobile technology; 3G and 4G; Mobile tariff trends; Mobile music; Mobile security and passwording, etc.



Would like to know more? Visit the official MoMo Ukraine website:

www.MobileMonday.com.ua



Mobile Monday Ukraine presentation is available here:

www.mobilemonday.com.ua/mobilemonday-presentation.html



Looking forward to meeting you at Mobile Monday Ukraine!



