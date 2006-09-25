Monitor USB Devices With Ease

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2006 --HHD Software announces the USB Monitor 2.37, the new version of the powerful software USB monitoring solution.



The product offers the complete information on any connected host controller, hub or device, including the full dump of the device and configuration descriptors. The information is automatically updated each time the device is connected or disconnected from the system.



The monitoring capabilities of the HHD USB Monitor include real-time displaying of the data transferred between the host controller and the device's driver. The contents of each USB Request Block (URB) is deciphered and presented in a user-friendly format. Automatic data tool tips help for further data analyzing. This deciphered information can be copied into the clipboard or exported to a file in various formats, including the plain text and HTML.



The entire monitoring session can be saved to a log file for later analyzing. The playback functionality precisely imitates the recorded monitoring session, including the gaps between packets. The playback speed can be manually controlled to achieve the greater performance.



The HHD Software USB Monitor can be used in developing, debugging and troubleshooting the USB device drivers or hardware, giving the developer the ultimate control over the universal serial bus communication channel.



System Requirements:

Windows 2000/XP. Minimum 64MB RAM 5MB HD.



Pricing:

Trial version - Limited to 100 sessions usage. Full version costs $69.99.



About HHD Software:

HHD Software is a fast growing young company which was founded in 2000 and works on providing the high quality monitoring solutions. Its software is used by a lot of companies all over the world, including Motorola, Hewlett Packard, General Electric, AT&T, Intel, Siemens, Nokia, Philips, Panasonic, Ericsson, LG Electronics, Samsung, Hitachi, Thomson Inc, Caterpillar Inc, VIA Technologies Inc, APC, Agfa, Dolby Laboratories Inc, Rockwell, VK Corporation, Phoenix International and General Atomic.



More Information:

Please visit the program's homepage at http://www.hhdsoftware.com/Products/home/usb-moninot.html



Download link:

http://www.hhdsoftware.com/Download/usb-monitor.exe (0,9 Mb)



