Integrated Software Provider to Offer Demonstrations at Component Manufacturers Conference

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2006 --Deacom, Inc., producer of the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System for building component manufacturers, will provide free demonstrations of the DEACOM ERP System to attendees of the Annual Building Component Manufacturers Conference (BCMC) from October 4-6 in Houston, TX. BCMC participants may arrange their software demonstration by visiting Deacom at booth #784 or online at www.deacom.net.



With links to any engineering design software, the DEACOM ERP System seamlessly integrates all areas of a manufacturer, including inventory, sales order entry, labor tracking, production, and purchasing, delivering a comprehensive view of the entire operation. This year Deacom will join over 142 exhibitors covering 103,900 square foot of reserved exhibit space at BCMC.



Jay Deakins, President of Deacom, says, "As specialists in the wall panel and truss industry, we are happy to continue our BCMC tradition of helping manufacturers keep abreast of new software advancements specifically designed to maximize their productivity and profitability."



To register for BCMC or view the complete conference schedule, visit www.bcmcshow.com.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.



