New Conveyor Equipment and Belting Directory Launched by IndustrialLeaders.com

The directory includes a wide range of new and pre-owned conveying equipment offerings directly from manufacturers and distributors primarily in but not limited to the United States, Canada, UK and Australia.



The different kinds of conveyors and equipment available in the directory include chain, air film, roller, screw, pneumatic, drag conveyor chain, drag, pallet, overhead, air, bakery, aircraft container, auger, full and semi-automatic, power, pulley, food processing, annealing heat treating, air track, hytrol, apron, pizza oven, industrial conveyor, stainless steel, roach and roller powered conveyors.



Other conveyors include elevator, oven conveyor, flexible screw, gravity, belt roller, screw, vertical, dorner, automated, continental, heavy duty roller conveyors, mechanical, modular, mini, accumulation, air, vibratory, packing, concrete, vibrating, chip, table top, portable, spiral, bucket, industrial conveyor systems, dryer, magnetic, incline and packaging conveyors.



Recent conveyors added to the site include ultraviolet, accumulating, aero-mechanical, bottle, assembly line, line side, auger, custom conveyor, slip chain units, system integrators, bulk material handling, bulk, metal detector, vacuum, textile, vertical reciprocating, turnkey systems, guide rail conveyors, idlers, beverage container, overhead, volt accumulating, aggregate, low profile, automated, bag handling, automotive and electric track system conveyors.



The directory also includes a wide selection of conveyor bearings, chains, rollers, rails, casters, drives, motors, control systems and roller lubricants. Including conveyor belts in all sizes and types such as curved, portable, power turn, sanitary belts, troughing, hinged steel, plastic, cleated conveyor belts, wire mesh, steel, rubber and overhead belts.



