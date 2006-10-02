ManiacTools Releases MIDI Converter Studio 5.2

Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --MIDI Converter Studio 5.2 is a specialized software utility for musicians and sound professionals that converts MIDI files to popular music file formats, such as MP3, WAV, OGG and WMA. The software is very simple and straightforward, and is capable of processing various types of MIDI files - MIDI 0, MIDI 1, Karaoke MIDI, RIFF MIDI 0, RIFF MIDI 1.



One advantage MIDI Converter Studio 5.2 offers to its users is a quick way to convert MIDI files by dragging and dropping source files directly from Windows Explorer onto the program window. Another critically important feature is capability to change bit rate and frequency, before conversion is started. Program users can also tweak with Mono/Stereo settings and insert tags, which aren’t normally a part of MIDI format, into the converted files.



In addition to converting single MIDI files, MIDI Converter Studio can be set to work in batch mode to process dozens or hundreds of files at the same time. The converted files can be instantly played back with the built-in player (part of MIDI Converter Studio 5.2) to assure good audio quality.



MIDI Converter Studio is distributed electronically over the Internet; free demo version is available at http://www.maniactools.com/ for evaluation.



The price of a single copy is 24.95 US Dollars.



ManiacTools is a small independent software developing company specializing professional music products. The company was founded in 2000 and is well known among the industry professionals. Company’s best selling titles from the digital music software line include mp3Tag and AudioConverter.



System Requirements:

- Operating system: Windows 95, 98, ME, 2000 or XP

- Sound Card.



Company Website

http://www.ManiacTools.com



Product Page

http://www.ManiacTools.com/soft/midi_converter/



Screenshots

http://www.ManiacTools.com/soft/midi_converter/midi_converter.gif



Download

http://www.ManiacTools.com/cgi-bin/download/midi-converter.exe



Buy Link

http://www.ManiacTools.com/soft/register.shtml

