Elcor Software Releases Advanced Registry Doctor Pro 8.0 Beta

Kiev, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --This is a BETA version of the software. Now it supports Windows Vista and has serious changes/fixes which were made to enhance its performance. You can download the program following the link below: http://www.elcor.net/registry-cleaner-beta.php.



The registry is somewhat that defines will your PC function correctly or will your Windows show you everlasting errors causing crashes from time to time. Windows registry is not a permanent settings file, but a dynamic digital storage which is used to be modified each time you start your OS. Your Windows may function correctly until you reach the point when the registry contains so much trash that it simply can't operate correctly any further. Thus if you don't treat your registry with the proper tool very soon you'll be facing a dramatical decrease of your computer speed.



Advanced Registry Doctor Pro is one of the best tools which allows you to keep your registry in good shape. It will scan your system for errors and trash, search for solutions and analize them, finally it will rejuvinate your system back to life by correcting erroneous entries. Still correcting errors is good, but when you apply some changes to registry the old information won't be gone immediately, it will still stay in the registry file, you just won't notice it. This is how the registry becomes a digital dump. To avoid this problem ARD Pro provides you with the defragmentation/backup tools which will help your registry to acquire a linear structure and get rid of various garbage it contains.



ARD looks looks through the following data for possible registry errors: application paths, uninstall information, COM/ActiveX objects, help files, file extensions, font files, most recently used files list, shared DLLs and folders, startup applications, Windows/MS-DOS Shortcuts, sound events. The program features the automatic cure options which means that any person, regardless of his/her PC literacy level can solve registry problems by simply pressing a button.



Advanced Registry Doctor Pro 8.0 is distributed electronically over the Internet; free demo version is available at http://www.elcor.net/ for evaluation. There also is a lightened version of the program, which lacks defragmentation features.



The price of a single copy is 24.95 US Dollars for Advanced Registry Doctor Pro and 19.95 USD for Advanced Registry Doctor Lite.



If you have any questions, would like to request editor’s copy, want to inquire about special prices for volume buyers/software resellers, or have a business proposal, please contact Nick Nifontov at nifontov@elcor.net



System Requirements: 7 Mb HDD, 16 Mb RAM

Company Website - http://www.elcor.net/

Product Page - http://www.elcor.net/registry-cleaner-beta.php

Screenshots - http://www.elcor.net/data/ardpro.png

Download - http://www.elcor.net/registry-cleaner-beta.php

Buy Link - http://www.elcor.net/buy.php

