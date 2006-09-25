IFSQN.com Launch Online Food Safety Standards Directory

Lancashire, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2006 --In the highly regulated food industry; feed producers, primary producers, food manufacturers, transport and storage operators, retail and food service outlets, producers of equipment, packaging materials, cleaning agents, additives and ingredients are increasingly required to have in place an independently audited food safety management system. Moreover organizations operating in multiple industry sectors and/or export markets are expected to maintain a food safety management system that meets with the requirements of several food safety standards.



There is no diversion if one wishes to operate successfully in today's global food industry.



Undoubtedly the various food safety systems have raised standards and ultimately their inception is helping to protect consumers from illness and injury.



However, the resources required to develop and operate a food safety management system are significant and can be a burden on the company; this is especially so for the smaller business.



Since 2003 the International Food Safety and Quality Network has provided its 1,500 worldwide members with a free online discussion forum, to enable the exchange of ideas on a wide range of food safety and quality issues, including interpreting the requirements of food safety standards and the sharing of practical advice on systems implementation.



Over the past three years the daily discussions have created a knowledge base of over 11,000 archived messages that are freely available as a reference for members and non-members alike.



Recently IFSQN.com extended its member services with the addition of a Food Safety Standards Directory to the website.



The online directory features Food Safety Consultants who can provide assistance to organisations developing a food safety management system as well as Certification Bodies who are approved to carry out independent third-party audits against the major food safety management system standards.



In addition organisations that have achieved Certification to a food safety management system standard can market their Certification in the directory.



The directory covers all the major food safety certification schemes including the BRC - Global Standards, the International Food Standard (IFS), EFSIS, EurepGAP, SQF, FPA and the recently published ISO 22000:2005 International Food Safety Management Systems Standard.



The Network is now taking applications for inclusion in the directory through the website, with a 12 month listing priced at just £49 / 73 EUR / $92.



For further details visit the network website: www.ifsqn.com



