Rhonda Hill Wilson Appointed to Trial Lawyers Associations

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --Rhonda Hill Wilson, Esquire, of the Law Offices of Rhonda Hill Wilson, PC in Philadelphia was reappointed to the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association for a second term. She was also appointed to serve as the Membership Coordinator for the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association, the oldest trial lawyer organization in Pennsylvania.



Both associations are comprised of civil and criminal litigation attorneys dedicated to protecting and enhancing the rights of consumers, workers and other individuals. Both associations foster public awareness and understanding of the role of the trial lawyer in the administration of justice. They strive to improve the efficiency of the legal system, provide information and training to assist all members in providing excellent service to their clients, and promote legal education.



Hill Wilson is an award-winning attorney who has been practicing law for nearly three decades in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She concentrates her practice in nursing home negligence, while also handling medical malpractice, catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, motor vehicle accident and premises liability matters.



She brings a high level of integrity and compassion to her practice. Hill Wilson has been named one of the Top Black Lawyers in the Tri- State Area by The Network Journal, she has received the Presidential Award from the National Bar Association, she’s been made a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and she has been listed in Who’s Who in American Law, just to name a few.



Aside from practicing law, Hill Wilson can be heard on Philadelphia AM radio as the hosts of “Truth Rising” which is on WURD 900-AM, Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, go to www.rhwilson.com.

