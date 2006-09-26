Global Industrial Supply Portal Launches Sensors Directory

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2006 --ForeignTradeExchange.com, a web based industrial supply marketplace with offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Phoenix Arizona, announced today the launch of its new online Sensors Directory.



The directory includes offerings from manufacturers and distributors of sensors and other measuring and testing products primarily from but not limited to the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, India, China, Italy and Germany.



The different sensors available in the directory include switch, dissolved oxygen, mass airflow, vehicle speed, wireless network, crank, electrochemical, laser displacement, environmental sensors, heat, transducer pressure, camshaft, displacement sensors, automotive, magnetic field, crankshaft position, laser, ph, load, electronic, network, moisture, temperature, oxygen, sipha, torque and speed sensors.



Including ambient light monitor, pressure sensor, motion, instrument sensing, parking, mass air flow, tilt, OEM, crankshaft, voltage sensors, aerospace, medical, coolant temperature, cam, garage door, high temperature, infrared temperature sensors, alarm motion, reverse, humidity, ultrasonic, infrared, knock, flow, level, vibration, force, optical, driveway and proximity sensors.



The new directory can be accessed online at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com/suppliers/sensors.html



"Our new sensors directory has an extensive product selection suitable for a wide range of applications," says Mark Hamilton, Business Director of ForeignTradeExchange.com. "The directory is an useful resource for companies with specific measuring, testing and monitoring requirements."



He added, "All offerings in the directory have been approved by our editing team before being listed on the site. We only list manufacturers and suppliers of sensors that meet certain criteria based on detailed information they provide us."



Other sensors recently added to the directory include backup, photoelectric, map, position, air velocity, gas, throttle position, bosch oxygen, reverse parking, mass air flow sensors, water, camshaft position, color, wireless, current, fuel level, liquid level sensors, light, hall effect, motion light, granatelli mass air flow, fiber optic, magnetic and capacitive sensors.



About ForeignTradeExchange.com



ForeignTradeExchange.com is an international Web based industrial supply trade directory and forum for buyers and sellers of industrial products, including manufacturers, exporters, importers, distributors, engineers and IT companies. Those seeking to expand into foreign markets are welcome to explore trade leads at, http://www.ForeignTradeExchange.com



