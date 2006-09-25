Canada’s most popular life insurance product is available online for quoting through www.kanetix.ca

Toronto, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2006 --Today, kanetix (www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, announced the availability of instant, online quotes through www.kanetix.ca/term-life-insurance for Canada’s most popular life insurance product. Canadians can choose to get quotes for Term 10, Term 20 or Term to 100 life insurance policies, quickly and easily.



“The most popular life insurance product in Canada is Term Insurance,” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix. “So given its popularity, and kanetix’s role as a provider of easy-to-use and informative online insurance tools, it only made sense that we introduced Canadian shoppers to the kanetix quote service so they could easily get and compare quotes for the Term Life Insurance product that best fits their needs.”



With kanetix’s Term Life Insurance quote comparison tool, consumers are provided the opportunity to compare quotes from up to 10 of Canada’s most recognized and trusted life insurance companies.



Through www.kanetix.ca/term-life-insurance, a person shopping for life insurance can quickly get quotes after answering 6 simple questions without having to provide their name, phone number or email. This is a real advantage the kanetix life insurance quote service offers consumers because it means they can shop anonymously until they are ready to take the next step.



About kanetix

Launched in October 1999, kanetix is Canada's only national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the kanetix website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. Users can select the insurance quote of their choice and choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is the leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's leading insurance providers.



