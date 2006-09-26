BMC Capital Provides $853,500 Loan for a Multifamily Property in Montgomery, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Monday, September 25, 2006, that it originated an $853,500 loan for the purchase of Lakeview Pointe Apartments, a 28-unit multifamily property located at 14949 Highway 105 in Montgomery, Texas, a city 55 miles northwest of Houston.



Keith Van Arsdale, Director of BMC Capital’s Southwest Operations, arranged the financing. Van Arsdale was able to provide a five-year fixed rate, 75% loan to value mortgage with a 30-year amortization. Chris Robinson of Marcus and Millichap’s San Diego office represented the buyer, a California-based investor. Robert Su of Marcus & Millichap’s Houston office represented the seller’s



BMC Capital is the leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Texas and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



