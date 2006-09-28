BMC Capital Provides $676,000 Loan for a Single-Tenant Retail Property in Centralia, Wash.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Monday, September 25, 2006, that it provided a $676,000 loan for the refinance of a 29,190 sq. foot building housing a Pacific Galleries antique shop. The property is located at 310 N. Tower Avenue in Centralia, Wash., a city south of Olympia on I-5.



Glenn Gioseffi, a vice president at BMC Capital’s Seattle office, originated the five-year fixed rate loan. The Washington-based buyer received a 65% loan to value mortgage with a 25-year amortization.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance triple net loans in the Pacific Northwest market and anticipates originating at least 50 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multi-family, retail, commercial and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



