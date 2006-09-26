EasyBilling Software Generates Professional-Looking Sales Documents

Wanchai, Hong Kong-- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2006 --Evinco Solutions Ltd releases EasyBilling version 1.7.0, professional maker of sales documents, include Quotation, Invoice, Receipt and Delivery Note.



EasyBilling provide an user friendly interface to prepare sales document. User only needs a few click to choose the customer and products, EasyBilling will then help you in document layout and finish the rest. The documents can be exported into PDF/HTML/Excel and they are ready to be sent to customers by email or sent to printer. User can easily customize EasyBilling to fit company's need. The document header, numbering and labels are all customizable. Option boxes feature allows user specify the field, like signature box, is display or not. Stamp can be put on top of the document to make it as "Urgent", "Revised" or other wording.



EasyBilling provides easy-to-use customer list and item list. User can pre-define the customer list and item list and customer/item information can be easily loaded into document. The report function allows user to collect information by month, by customer or globally. User can have a comprehensive sales and payment report. And raw data can be exported into excel format for statistical analysis.



EasyBilling costs $32.00 for a single-user license with free upgrades.



For more information & to download the evaluation copy, visit our Web site at: http://www.evinco.com.hk/eng/easydoc.html



