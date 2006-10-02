Wiki Music Fan Site Created for Music Lovers, By Music Lovers is Now Online

Norwalk, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --WikiWebGuide LLC built a comprehensive Wiki of mainstream and independent musical artists and their works. The website can be found at http://www.wikimusicguide.com/. The online community gives pages regular updates designed to promote artists and musicians all over the world.



WikiMusicGuide (WMG) features artists, bands, songs, albums and a compilation of newsworthy events in the music world. Any music fan and site visitor may be the featured user. Visitors and regulars may edit the artists' pages to update or share factual information, give their own reviews and ratings on albums and tracks. Participation of WMG visitors is welcomed and encouraged through the Forum, Talk Pages and joining Working Groups. A NumberOneFan will be chosen by WMG for the most active editors for their favorite musical artist’s or band’s page. Use of the site is free; users need only to sign up.



The site gives more than just definitions and encyclopedic information, but trivia, current ratings and reviews as well. A creative and upbeat flow with the element of fun is evident in the site's content. This is a one stop music resource where music fans will be filled in on the latest buzz on their favorite artists. Independent artists will have access to their pages and keep their fans updated on their current works and upcoming tours. Every visit of the WMG site is a definite learning, participating and improving experience for the user.



For additional information on this new site, contact Bienvenido David III at (203) 543-7141 or e-mail at press@wikiwebguide.com.



About WikiWebGuide LLC

WikiWebGuide LLC led the online music community in providing factual and updated information about the musical icons of every generation through WikiMusicGuide (WMG), a dedicated worldwide online music community, in which users can freely edit and share information and reviews about their favorite artists and their works. Born in July 2006, WikiWebGuide LLC continuously slender the barriers and aims to provide comprehensive resource of information to connect music diehards with a common passion all throughout the world.



