Bradford Networks Webcasts to Highlight Network Access Control Best Practices

Concord, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --Bradford Networks, a provider of comprehensive network access control (NAC) solutions, announced today a series of webcasts to highlight successful, real-world efforts to stop intentional or inadvertent attacks at the network’s front door at leading-edge colleges and universities.



The Network Access Control in Action series will feature hands-on IT practitioners who will share insights and experiences on effectively securing network access solutions that deliver integrated identity management, endpoint compliance, and usage policy enforcement. The webcasts explore the pragmatic challenges facing network managers, like how best to add NAC to the network, expanding NAC throughout the campus, and how NAC can be phased-in successfully throughout the year.



The webcast series is sponsored by Bradford Networks, whose Campus Manager product family is installed at hundreds of educational institutions. During this fall’s back-to-school rush, Campus Manager automated the process of securing more than half a million new and returning students, faculty, and staff accessing educational networks across the world. By identifying, securing, and controlling all users and their devices, Campus Manager allows managers to automatically enforce network authentication and registration policies.



“This was our smoothest Fall opening ever thanks to Campus Manager,” said Sherry Horeanopoulos, IT Project Manager at Fitchburg (MA) State College. “In addition to the usual rush of new access and policy information, we were asked to restructure our authentication databases on the day arrivals started. Instead of putting this off until after move-in, we did it in only an hour with Campus Manager and then effortlessly added 3,000 new users to our network.”



The Network Access Control in Action series will highlight the experiences of leading-edge institutions.

* October 5, 2006 – “Adding Network Access Control – Build or Buy?” with Luther College

* October 26, 2006 – “Expanding Network Access Control Beyond Student Networks” with Hofstra University and Binghamton University

* November 16, 2006 – “Treat Yourself to Network Access Control during Winter Break” with Central Michigan University

* December 14, 2006 – “Resolved to Add Network Access Control in 2007?” with SUNY and Hofstra University



“The series gives network and security managers the opportunity to learn from the successes of others and efficiently introduce effective network access control at every point where users interface with the campus network,” said Michael Gadoury, Bradford Networks founder and chief executive officer. “Network access control can be a key to eliminating the turmoil created by thousands of laptops and desktops coming on the network in a few days.”



The webcasts will all be held at 1p ET. To register go to http://www.bradfordnetworks.com/webcast.



