Forbes.com Partners with StartupNation to help Entrepreneurs Learn How to

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2006 --The fast growing, online entrepreneurial community and content company, StartupNation, www.startupnation.com, announced today that Forbes.com will now feature StartupNation Key Moves and StartupNation Radio programs on its website.



Posted in the "Entrepreneurs" section at Forbes.com, StartupNation Key Moves case studies and weekly, nationally-syndicated radio shows will offer startup advice and highlight strategies of successful entrepreneurs.



"We're confident that Forbes.com readers will find these stories and radio shows inspirational and filled with useful advice," states Brett Nelson, Forbes.com Entrepreneurs Editor.



"StartupNation Key Moves highlight a strategy or tactic that entrepreneurs in all types of businesses have implemented - from leaders such as Patrick Byrne, CEO of Overstock.com, to Jonathon Conant, founder of the Trapeze School - who have put themselves on the path to success," states Rich Sloan, StartupNation Co-founder. "Through StartupNation Radio and our Key Moves content, we will bring real stories from across America to Forbes.com to inspire even more people to start pursuing their small business dreams."



StartupNation Key Moves Case Studies are available for download and printing at Forbes.com at http://www.forbes.com/search/storyTypeResults.jhtml?storyType=StartupNation, in addition to audio files of weekly StartupNation Radio programs, hosted by entrepreneurial experts Jeff and Rich Sloan.



Visitors can also listen to an extensive archive of StartupNation Radio shows at no cost. The weekly, call-in radio show provides startup insights and elevator pitches. It also features interviews with leading entrepreneurs such as Craig Newmark, craigslist Founder, Bob Parsons, GoDaddy Founder and Lavetta Willis of Dada Footwear.



About StartupNationR and the Sloan Brothers Founded by life-long entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice via a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business.



Through www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors through StartupNation's online community. The Sloan brothers are also authors of "StartupNation: Open for Business," (Doubleday, 2005). They've been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television.



