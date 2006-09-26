Winn Technology Group Builds $1.6 Million Sales Pipeline for Client

Palm Harbor, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2006 --Winn Technology Group, a leading marketer of business-to-business technology products & services, announces that it has generated a $1.6 million sales pipeline for a client through its execution of a series of outsourced marketing campaigns in 2006.



This Winn Technology Group client manufactures and services business and industrial printers, and also provides related parts and supplies such as ink cartridges and ribbons. The company sells its products and services internationally with a focus on key vertical markets such as Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, and Transportation.



Winn Technology Group has successfully completed a variety of marketing programs on behalf of the client in 2006, including prospect lead generation, customer base marketing, and reseller recruitment. In total, nearly 350 qualified leads have been delivered to the client in a six month time period. The client estimates that it currently has $1.6 million in its sales pipeline as a direct result of these leads, yielding an ROI potential of 44 times the cost of the campaigns. Moreover, the company is engaged in high level discussions and contracts with several prospective customers, including a major grocery store chain with over 600 locations.



When reached for comment, the client company’s Vice President of Marketing stated, “Our sales team is very pleased with the quality of the leads, which indicates that Winn Technology Group’s suggested lead definitions and script development are both on target. I also met a number of the Business Development Specialists assigned to our programs during trainings, and I was impressed by their enthusiasm, willingness to learn, and passion to get the job done right. They know what they are doing, and they ask excellent questions.”



The client also spoke highly of Winn Technology Group’s Project Management team and asserted, “They have displayed a high level of competence and responsiveness during the course of our relationship. More importantly, they are proactive in letting us know when something is not working, and they provide excellent suggestions on how to ‘tweak’ the program to ensure its success.”



In closing, the client declared, “The biggest concern for me in engaging an outsourced marketing partner is how much time it’s going to take to get that company trained and on target. Winn Technology Group has really shined in this area as there was very short ‘ramp-up’ time. The thing that impresses me the most about Winn is their people, their flexibility, and their passion to help us succeed. You usually don’t get a lot of that out of outsourcing companies.”



About Winn Technology Group, Inc.



Winn Technology Group Inc. is a privately-held marketing solutions company headquartered in Palm Harbor, Florida. Focusing exclusively on the technology marketplace, Winn has earned the respect of major technology corporations who continually subscribe to its B2B marketing services including Lead Management, Database Solutions, Event Management, and Primary Market Research. For more information, visit www.winntech.net



