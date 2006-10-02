Turnkey Operator Picks DEACOM ERP to Centralize Business Processes

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --TrueHouse, Inc., a structural engineering service provider and building component manufacturer based in Jacksonville, FL, will implement the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System to consolidate its multiple businesses and provide accounting and labor and job costing. The DEACOM ERP System will replace a stand-alone accounting system and a number of systems that forced duplicate entry and prevented accurate costing and inventory control.



TrueHouse, Inc. selected the DEACOM ERP System based on its flexible design and industry-specific functionality. The DEACOM System will handle all operational aspects of the TrueHouse business, from job and scheduling management to inventory and sales order entry.



“TrueHouse is a progressive supplier and construction resource for the building community," says Jay Deakins, President of Deacom, Inc. "As such, the company needed a single enterprise solution to truly integrate its complex processes. DEACOM Software will not only give TrueHouse the central point-of-control and data integrity it requires, but the level of transactional drill down and technical support necessary to help TrueHouse focus on what it does best - providing quality products and outstanding service to residential and commercial builders."



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting & ERP Software System, or to schedule a free web demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.



Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

