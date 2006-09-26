From Creamy and Sweet to Spaghetti-like Strands, Frieda's Squash Is the Versatile Veggie for the Season

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2006 --As Autumn waits patiently for the end of the Summer, Frieda’s specialty produce company readies itself for the cool weather with an array of perhaps the quintessential holiday vegetable: squash. This versatile veggie is a staple for the season and combining myriad squash varieties with countless preparation ideas and recipes, Frieda’s is the source for squash.



“There is something so inviting about squash,” said Karen Caplan, Frieda’s President and CEO. “No matter how it’s prepared, it just feels like home cooking. It’s the perfect fit for any holiday celebration or simply dinner with the family when the weather gets cold.”



Frieda’s foray into squash started in 1970 with the Scallopini Squash and five years later they introduced the Spaghetti Squash. During the next 15 years, Frieda’s made known a delectable assortment of squash including some of today’s most popular varieties.



Frieda's squash offerings this season will include Delicata with its creamy texture and sweet, buttered corn flavor, Spaghetti with flesh that forms spaghetti-like strands when separated with a fork and the smooth-textured and sweet tasting trio of Sweet Dumpling, Golden Nugget and Carnival. Or enjoy Frieda’s other varieties including Turban, Red Kuri, Gold, White and Green Acorn, Kabocha, Buttercup and Butternut.



So what can you do with all this squash? The possibilities are endless. Fry up some Squash Fritters, bake a sweet Southern Squash Pie, prepare a Squash Soufflé, warm things up with some Golden Winter Squash Soup or simply roast and enjoy as a side dish for any meal.



One of Frieda’s favorite squash recipes, from The Purple Kiwi Cookbook (www.purplekiwicookbook.com), is Golden Nugget Squash with Turkey, Mushroom and Spinach Filling. This easy to prepare recipe is a delicious and healthy main dish and an at-home chef can substitute ground lamb, beef or pork for the turkey or simply create a vegetarian dish.



Golden Nugget Squash with Turkey, Mushroom and Spinach Filling



2 Frieda’s Golden Nugget Squash, cut into halves

¼ cup water

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 lb. ground turkey

1 clove garlic, minced

½ cup onion, minced

1 4-oz. pkg. Frieda’s Fresh Shiitake Mushrooms, stemmed, caps thinly sliced

½ of a 10-oz. pkg. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

1 16-oz. can tomato sauce

1 tbsp. chopped Frieda's Fresh Basil

1 tbsp. chopped Frieda's Fresh Thyme

¼ tsp. pepper

2 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese



Arrange the squash halves, cut side down, in a microwaveable dish with ¼ cup water. Microwave on high, loosely covered, for 10 to 14 minutes, turning every 3 minutes.



Heat the oil in a skillet. Sauté the turkey, garlic and onion for 3 minutes; drain. Add the mushrooms, spinach, tomato sauce, herbs and pepper to the skillet. Bring to a simmer. Simmer for 5 minutes.



Drain the squash halves and scoop out the seeds. Turn the halves right side up in dish. Fill with the turkey mixture. Sprinkle with Parmesan. Microwave, loosely covered, for 1 minute more or until cheese is melted. Makes 4 main-dish servings.



“With so many varieties to choose from, the knowledge to help retailers know what’s what and the experience to help consumers decide what to do with it, Frieda’s is the only place to go for squash,” said Caplan.



Founded in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. (www.friedas.com) was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Cherimoyas, Donut® Peaches, Sugar Snap™ Peas and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.



