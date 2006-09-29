SQL2RSS Script Converts Databases to RSS Feeds

Hanover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2006 --NotePage, Inc. is pleased to announce SQL2RSS, a new php script that allows users to convert MySQL databases to RSS feeds.



RSS is a popular format for syndicating information on the Internet. This new SQL2RSS script allows users to easily convert information that is stored in a database into an RSS feed, for syndication and distribution.



When using SQL2RSS the publisher has complete control over the content in the resulting RSS feed. Administrators and publishers control the database query which allows them the flexibility to determine what data is inserted into the RSS feeds from the database.



The SQL2RSS script joins five other scripts in the RSS Scripts directory. Access to the scripts directory is freely available to all registered users of FeedForAll and FeedForAll Mac, or a subscription to the scripts directory can be purchased for $ 29.95. A subscription grants users access to all of the RSS scripts, which can be used to publish and manipulate RSS feeds. Current scripts contained in the directory include RSS Cache, FutureRSS, and RSSmesh. The RSS Cache script module expedites the retrieval and conversion of RSS feeds into html web pages. The FutureRSS script enables webmasters to prepare content for their RSS feeds in advance, and have it automatically appear at the desired date and time. The RSSmesh script allows for multiple RSS feeds to be merged into a single RSS feed. All of the scripts dynamically manipulate the RSS feeds in realtime, so no periodic maintenance is required.



Additional details related to the SQL2RSS can be found at: http://www.feedforall.com/sql2rss.htm



For more information contact, NotePage, Inc. at PO Box 296, Hanover, MA 02339. Phone: 781-829-0500. Fax: 781-582-1869. E-mail: sales@feedforall.com . Internet: http://www.feedforall.com .



About NotePage, Inc.

NotePage, Inc. is a Hanover, Massachusetts company specializing in communication software solutions. They market (1) FeedForAll, a windows desktop RSS feed and podcast editing tool (2) FeedForAll Mac, a Mac desktop RSS feed and podcast creation tool (3) rss2html.php a script for converting RSS feeds to html web pages. (4) FeedForDev, a development component that integrates RSS into software applications (5) PageGate, a network paging and SMS gateway that allows for text or SMS messages to be sent via a number of interfaces, and (6) NotePager Pro, a desktop application that sends messages to pagers, cellular phones, and PIMs.



