Democrats Get a New “Super Image” Makeover

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2006 --The Art of Opinion is a web based t-shirt store which started operations in mid 2006. In partnership with Goodstorm.com they offer a unique and affordable line of topical and humorous left-leaning t-shirts. The designs are smart, insightful, powerful, and affordable.



“Change-Vote Democrats into Power” - “The Blind Leading the Blind” - “States of Mind” - “Dynamic Democrat” - “The Left is Right” - “Protest, It’s Your Duty” - “ooops...” - “Mad as Hell” - are some of the titles of the two dozen designs in the line. The shirts are high quality and are individually printed.



Along with the fine line of The Art of Opinion, Goodstorm.com offers the designs of over 300 other stores and a pleasant and user-friendly shopping experience. Goodstorm.com offers standard, next day and 2-day shipping in the United States. There is a 30-day money-back guarantee.



The Art of Opinion is a privately owned company. Gabe DiFiore, is the President and designer of the line. The company was established in Chicago in 2006. For more information visit: http://www.goodstorm.com/stores/art_of_opinion



For additional information or for Art of Opinion product pictures - call or email:

Gabe DiFiore 312-896-9600 gdfury@aol.com



