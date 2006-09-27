ColoServe Enhances Infrastructure with State-of-the-Art CAT6 Wiring

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2006 --ColoServe, a leading San Francisco colocation and managed service provider, today announced it has enhanced its infrastructure by upgrading its facility to CAT6 cabling. The upgrade is part of a major capital project to install a new main distribution frame (MDF), rewiring ColoServe’s entire San Francisco data center. The upgrade enables ColoServe’s San Francisco colocation customers to connect directly to the dedicated servers offered by ServePath, its parent company, and request up to 10 gigabytes per second (Gbps) Internet connectivity without having to buy or install specialized equipment.



“ColoServe is a forward-thinking company, which is why we made the decision to upgrade to CAT6,” said John Keagy, president, ColoServe. “CAT6 supports communications at more than twice the speed of CAT5e, which is a huge advantage to our customers.”



ColoServe’s data center now features state-of-the-art CAT6-enhanced cabling infrastructure designed to support the next generation of intensive Internet applications such as IPTV and allow up to 10 gigabytes per second hand-offs to a cabinet or cage. The facility is further optimized for modern Internet server infrastructure requirements with ample power and cooling to ensure 24/7/365 operation for customers with mission-critical uptime requirements.



“No other provider can offer customers both colocation services and dedicated servers in one facility,” Keagy continued. “This is a huge advantage to customers because it allows us to quickly configure and deploy, sometimes in a day or two, solutions that might take other providers months to prepare. And with the superior performance of CAT6, our customers can be assured of receiving the highest possible speed available for their applications.”



ColoServe plans to roll out additional enhancements in coming months, expanding its CAT6/MDF wiring throughout the entire facility.



ColoServe’s colocation services are immediately available. For more information, please contact ColoServe at www.ColoServe.com, or call 1-800-979-COLO.



About ColoServe

ColoServe is a leading San Francisco colocation and managed service provider. It is a division of ServePath, which provides dedicated server hosting solutions to thousands of customers worldwide. The company was founded in January 2001 and has offices and its data center facility in San Francisco. For more information on ColoServe, please visit http://www.ColoServe.com.



