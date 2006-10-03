Group Travel Organizers Return to New Orleans

Willowbrook, IL-- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2006 --New Orleans, with its vast heritage of diverse cultures and ethnicities, is reemerging as a tourism destination, starting with the return of group tours.



In the aftermath of Katrina, visiting New Orleans comes as a revelation. Its uniqueness and surprisingly intimate nature bear no similarity with the rest of the United States. The French Quarter, the Garden District, the Creole cuisine, the Spanish inflection and the vibrant music lend a distinctive aura and a powerful sense of identity. Familiarity is difficult to achieve and that leaves one intrigued and thirsting for more! The Big Easy has taken Katrina’s best shot and is getting back to welcoming visitors with open arms.



A return visit to New Orleans is definitely worth it! Experience the city with your family reunion, church group or travel club! It is a great group travel destination. Whether it’s the restaurants and cuisine, a walk thru the French Quarter, historic homes and museums, cultural arts, the various festivals including Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest, shopping and nightlife - you name it, there’s hands-on excitement for every member of your group or family. Adventure, sports, architecture, the sights and sounds and other famous attributes make New Orleans the place you would want to explore in a group. Even more important, by visiting New Orleans, you’re helping them rebuild by spending your dollars in their economy.



Liesuregrouptravel.com has earned an honorable reputation in the world of group travel. Visit http://www.leisuregrouptravel.com/archives/august2006/CF_NewOrleans.pdf to get answers that fulfill the needs of the growing number of travel groups. Read about Kelly Thompson’s return to New Orleans. Experience the nostalgia, the multiculturalism, the gutted neighborhoods, cafes, restaurants and the nightlife with her. Her words seem to bring New Orleans alive in all its vividness. You’ll want to make New Orleans your next group getaway. As she says, “you’ll have a lot more fun!”



