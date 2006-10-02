Ilink Systems Is Now a Preferred Vendor to Microsoft Corporation.

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --iLink Systems, Inc a leading provider of end-to-end enterprise software solutions, announces its recognition as a Preferred Vendor to Microsoft. According to Microsoft “Only vendors who are the best in providing their category are included. To be part of the program, vendors must meet several criteria that include maintaining a high level of performance (that is, quality of goods and service)”. Vendors are subject to a continuous evaluation and feedback process on three important areas – Cost, Quality and Delivery. Areas of evaluation include: quality, value, service, innovation, delivery, organizational health and supply chain management.



iLink has been a Microsoft-based service and solutions provider since its inception in 2001. iLink has proven expertise in business consulting, business intelligence, enterprise application integration, creative services, e-marketing and application maintenance. iLink focuses on delivering these solutions in the following verticals – Healthcare, Real Estate, Insurance, Government, Non-profit and Online Retail, and has shown commendable expertise through their elite client list in each of these verticals.



The iLink Systems team now has the unique opportunity to work with the different teams in Microsoft including Microsoft Research, Vista and WinFx evangelists group and other groups, and provide its services and expertise as well as learn while collaborating with these teams.



“We are excited to be a vendor to Microsoft and provide them with our high quality services” said Vishwenath Kizhapandal, Chief Operations Officer of iLink Systems. He added that “iLink resources have already helped different Microsoft teams in the past. Particularly, the work we have done with WinPF for several Microsoft enterprise accounts has helped iLink stay on the cutting edge of the different emerging concepts and technologies from Microsoft such as Vista, WinFx, SharePoint Server 2007, and SQL Server 2005. This has also created a ripple effect where we are well positioned to help our other enterprise accounts adopt these technologies in the best possible way.”





