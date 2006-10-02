Executive Apartments and Office Space Rentals Earn Halldis Its Vip Membership Status in the Italian-German Chamber of Commerce

Milan, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --The membership implies being part of a select group of corporations offering services and/or products which could facilitate Italian and German companies wishing to venture new businesses by entering new markets in reciprocal countries.



The Italian-German Chamber of Commerce has been active for several years in the development and support of business relationships among companies in these two countries, and is now sharing its wealth of experience in this new project aimed at assisting and sustaining new businesses ventures.



Halldis is deemed an ideal Member in this new project, offering perfect solutions to German companies wishing to explore and/or penetrate the Italian market, by providing executive apartments and fully cabled and readily available office spaces for rent, with tailor-made contracts for as long or as little as a company may need.



Halldis is the first Tech Real Estate company in Europe, an innovative system of managing a portfolio of real estate - fast, accessible and flexible – offering immediate short to medium-term rentals (from a minimum of 3 days to more than 1 year) to companies.

Halldis' property portfolio includes several hundred apartments ( http://www.halldis.com/corporate/ ) strategically located in major Italian cities such as Milan, Bologna, Florence, Rome, Turin and Venice (as well as other key European cities), and several offices and technologically ultra-accessorized office space rentals ( http://www.halldis.com/office/ ) in Milan, Rome and Bologna, available for as little as 1 hour or as long as a start-up wishes to thrive.

