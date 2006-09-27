Exchange Server Spam Protection, with No False Positives

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2006 --SPAMfighter has released SPAMfighter Exchange Module v. 3.0, a fast and powerful spam-fighting system that increases productivity and optimizes time by effectively eliminating spam from your email stream. Unlike anti-spam solutions that rely upon word filters, SPAMfighter is experience-based, and generates no false positives.



SPAMfighter Exchange Module is powered by more than 1.1 million users worldwide. Every day, thousands of these users report spam to the company. When enough SPAMfighters report the same spam email, it is instantly removed from all SPAMfighter Exchange Module users' inboxes.



This proven system provides instant spam protection, with no configuration or maintenance challenges, and with no false positives.



Each day, SPAMfighter screens more than 4 million emails, and removes more than 2.5 million spams.



Because the SPAMfighter Exchange Module is fully integrated with Microsoft Exchange Server, there is no need for clientside software. As each email arrives, SPAMfighter Exchange Module makes a unique, encrypted signature for each message, and sends it to the SPAMfighter Server for evaluation. If the SPAMfighter Server determines that a message is spam, it notifies SPAMfighter Exchange Module, and the spam mail is moved to the user's spam folder. This unique workflow ensures that there is no possibility for email outages due to the SPAMfighter process.



While users rarely need to look at their spam folders, they have the peace of mind of knowing that all of their spams are available.

Management reports are available to administrators, allowing them to track how many messages have been filtered, how many users are SPAMfighter-enabled, and more.



SPAMfighter Exchange Module is also available with the company's VIRUSfighter software, ensuring that viruses and worms are removed before they can damage users' computers. VIRUSfighter is sold separately, and is completely integrated with SPAMfighter Exchange Module. In tandem, the two security products offer a user-friendly and secure solution to two of today's biggest threats to business security.



New features in v. 3.0 include design and cache enhancements that dramatically increase email processing speed, integration with VIRUSfighter, automatic program upgrades, a new administration interface, and the ability to import and export whitelists and blacklists.



Whether you're a business person who is looking for an effective spam solution that doesn't require employees to understand and configure complicated software, or a network administrator who wants a powerful anti-spam solution that doesn't generate false positives, SPAMfighter Exchange Module has the tools that you need.



SPAMfighter Exchange Module v. 3.0 requires Microsoft Windows Server 2000 or newer, Microsoft Exchange Server 2000 or newer, and .NET Framework 1.1.



SPAMfighter Exchange Module licenses begin at $125(US) for a one-year, 5-user license. Multi-user licenses and VIRUSfighter bundling are available. For more information, or to download a free 30-day trial version, visit the company's web site at http://www.spamfighter.com/product_sem.asp



About SPAMfighter:

Based in Denmark, SPAMfighter is Europe's leading anti-spam developer.



SPAMfighter currently protects more than 1.1 million users worldwide. In addition to SPAMfighter Exchange Module, the company also offers its flagship product, SPAMfighter, which provides powerful spam filtering for standalone PCs; and VIRUSfighter, a user-friendly anti-virus program for Windows that protects more than 20 million users against viruses worldwide.



