VISOCO Data Protection Master ver.1.1 Is Available Now

Gomel, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --VISOCO Software announces the immediate availability of the product - VISOCO Data Protection Master.



VISOCO Data Protection Master is a tool that will help you increase the safety and accessibility of data from your Sybase ASE database.



Advantages of the DPM solution:

- Creating and supporting the actual copy of a DB at real time.

- Due to the synchronization algorithm, in case the main server fails, switching to the reserve server is very simple and takes minimum time.

- The possibility of creating a transactions dump and a database dump for later copying to reserve media (type, hard or storage).

- The possibility of restoring data (in case of a failure or incorrect changes) to practically any point in time due to storing the history of a dump and a transactions log.

- Creation of log files for management and auditing.

- Low requirements to the reserve server hardware.

- Easy-to-use interface.



Compatibility

- Sybase® ASE 11.5

- Sybase® ASE 12.0

- Sybase® ASE 12.5



More information

See complete list of features at product home page:

http://www.visoco.com/products/dpm/



