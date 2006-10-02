VISOCO Data Protection Master ver.1.1 Is Available Now

Gomel, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --VISOCO Software announces the immediate availability of the product - VISOCO Data Protection Master.
VISOCO Data Protection Master is a tool that will help you increase the safety and accessibility of data from your Sybase ASE database.
Advantages of the DPM solution:
- Creating and supporting the actual copy of a DB at real time.
- Due to the synchronization algorithm, in case the main server fails, switching to the reserve server is very simple and takes minimum time.
- The possibility of creating a transactions dump and a database dump for later copying to reserve media (type, hard or storage).
- The possibility of restoring data (in case of a failure or incorrect changes) to practically any point in time due to storing the history of a dump and a transactions log.
- Creation of log files for management and auditing.
- Low requirements to the reserve server hardware.
- Easy-to-use interface.
Compatibility
- Sybase® ASE 11.5
- Sybase® ASE 12.0
- Sybase® ASE 12.5
More information
See complete list of features at product home page:
http://www.visoco.com/products/dpm/