Electronic Sensor Tech Receives Initial Order

Newbury Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2006 --Electronic Sensor Technology (EST) (OTCBB:ESNR), a leading provider of innovative homeland security and environmental solutions, announced the receipt of an initial order for 3 Model 4300 zNose(R) instruments to be delivered to the Government of Kuwait through EST's distributor, Applied Systems International, Inc., for their use in homeland security applications. It is anticipated that this initial order is a precursor to additional follow on orders.



"We are very pleased with this initial order that I believe is the beginning of a continuing long-term relationship with the Government of Kuwait," said Dr. Teong Lim, President and CEO of EST. "We expect the Government of Kuwait to use these zNose(R) instruments to strengthen their security positions in the near future."



More information on the use of the zNose(R) for security applications can be obtained by clicking the following link:



http://www.estcal.com/TechPapers/Security/zNose_Debuts_ASIS.pdf



About Electronic Sensor Technology:

Founded in 1995, Electronic Sensor Technology has developed and patented a chemical vapor analysis process. We believe that the Company's product line is positioned to eliminate key vulnerabilities in the homeland security market, specifically in maritime port, airport and border security applications.



