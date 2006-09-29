Quixhibit takes takes image gallery software to the next level

Raleigh, NC-- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2006 --Quixhibit (a contraction of Quick Exhibit) is a Windows application that generates HTML image galleries suitable for publication on the web or on CD’s. What sets it apart from many of the other gallery generating applications is its rich set of integrated tools available to organize, annotate and customize the gallery presentation.



Quixhibit is especially suited for image galleries that require text for images and folders. Optional captions and annotations may be entered for each folder and image (as well as an exhibit title and page footer). Then the integrated spell checker can verify spelling. A user-defined dictionary is also supported.



If any of the source images need to be rotated, Quixhibit can rotate generated exhibit images 90 degrees left or right or 180 degrees. Optionally, the original image can also be rotated.



Exhibit images can be cropped to show just part of an image and drop shadows can be added for a 3D affect.



Various styles can be used to create an exhibit. Thumbnails can be presented in a page of columns and rows or in a page frame as a scrolling navigator bar. Instead of thumbnails, text links can be used.



Changing the background color or using a background image can enhance the appearance of an exhibit. HTML formatting attributes can be applied to arrange the thumbnail and image pages in a wide variety of ways.



An integrated FTP client can transfer an exhibit to a remote web host. The FTP client can store configurations for multiple remote hosts. The transfer filter makes updating remote exhibits much faster.



Other integrated tools are included such as file name re-sequencing, setting file names to lower case, and resetting exhibit text to default font attributes.



For exhibit CD’s, Quixhibit will generate auto-run files so that the exhibit will automatically start when inserted into a DD-ROM.



All this along with comprehensive context sensitive help makes Quixhibit a great value.



