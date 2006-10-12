Managed Forex (Foreign Exchange) Accounts Showing Rapid Growth at Radiant Capital Advisors

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2006 --Radiant Capital Advisors (www.radiantcap.com), a highly regarded capital raising and fund management company, based in New York, NY, has experienced a strong growing demand for Forex Managed Accounts



“The recent growth in new accounts has been tremendous. Investors are calling us from all over the globe. We offer products that have truly proven to surpass the traditional investment returns. It is very clear that investors are becoming more comfortable with alternative investments and the risks associated with them. Our investors like knowing that they never need to worry about corporate fraud or illiquid markets while investing in foreign currency markets”, said Keith Sazer, President of Radiant Capital Advisors.



Radiant is constantly screening the market for emerging managers and new products. Radiant has recently recruited talented traders in Australia and North America. Radiant is able to manage risk on multiple levels starting with the trader, risk software and eventually at the broker level.



Foreign currency trading has taken noteworthy steps into the mainstream, attracting everyone from actors to baby-boomers to younger investors with an increased enthusiasm for risk. The Las Vegas Forex Trading Expo, which was held Sept. 7 – 9 at Mandalay Bay, is evidence of the increasing popularity of the market. Nearly 3,000 people registered -- more than twice as many as last year.



