BMC Capital Provides $1.9M Loan for a Multifamily Property in Fort Worth, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Thursday, September 28, 2006, that it originated a $1.9 million loan for the acquisition of Handley Oaks Apartments, a 106-unit multifamily property located at 2120 Handley Drive in Fort Worth, Texas.



Randy Key, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas Headquarters, originated the loan for the Calif.-based buyer. Key was able to provide a 10-year fixed rate 74% loan to value mortgage with a 30-year amortization. Scott Gigliotti of United Multifamily represented the seller.



BMC Capital is the leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in Texas and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



