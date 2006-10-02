Zoommy 2.3 Has Been Released

Nakhodka, Primorsky, Russa -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --Millions of people worldwide suffer from short sight caused by continuous work with the computer in most cases. We constantly have to strain our eyes trying to distinguish small details on the screen of the monitor. It results in our sight constantly worsening and it can become really poor in the end. Our duty is to remind you that the services of ophthalmologists cost a lot. What is even worse is that you may spend a lot of money on treatment, but still fail to get normal sight back.



Does it mean that there is no way out? No, it does not, there is a way out! Install Zoommy on your computer and your eyes will thank you. Zoommy makes it possible to magnify the area of the screen you select up to 20 times, but even 6x magnification is enough and your eyes will not be strained.



Are you a software developer, a webmaster or a photographer? Great, this is your program! Together with Zoommy, you will get a Color Picker for the entire screen for absolutely any image on your screen. To determine the color of the pixel you need, you will not have to start special graphic software, just start Zoommy, move the mouse pointer over the image and get the color of the pixel. Its special mouse slowdown feature will help you "catch" the pixel you need. Hexadecimal color representation is available for webmasters as well.



Zoommy is easy to configure and use, the magnifier is enabled and disabled with one mouse click. A rich choice of various options will easily satisfy most exquisite demands.



Pricing and Availability



Zoommy v. 2.3 runs under Microsoft Windows 98/ME/XP/2000/2003. The software costs $19.99 (USD). Additional information on the product is available from http://zoommy.mutexdevelopments.com.



NOTE TO EDITORS: Please, let us know if you have questions or would like any additional information on Zoommy v. 2.3. Contact Sergey Bodrikov at info@mutexdevelopments.com to get more information. A free registration key is available upon request to all editors considering a review.



Product page: http://zoommy.mutexdevelopments.com

Direct download link: http://zoommy.mutexdevelopments.com/download/ZoommySetup.exe

E-mail: info@mutexdevelopments.com

Company web-site: http://www.mutexdevelopments.com

