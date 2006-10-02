Stress Relief Tips for the Holidays

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --The American Institute of Stress reports that stress among Americans is significantly rising with approximately $300 billion a year lost due to stress-related illnesses. It has reduced productivity, increased absenteeism, insurance costs, health-related programs, and employee dissatisfaction. With stress being a way of life in this fast paced society, it’s important to find a way to keep it in check. Joanie Winberg has been doing this for years as a Speaker, Relationship Coach and a Behavior Specialist who now provides a new motivational tool to help.



Winberg’s 40 Days to a Happier Life CD and Journal Set is a serious tool that teaches how to eliminate stress, and jumpstart and take charge of your life. The lessons obtain a higher level of contentment and teach how to create a lifestyle of more ease, happiness and fun. The Happy Wednesday Lady’s approach to eliminating harmful stress is both powerful and light-hearted. In addition to two CDs containing her Top 40 inspirational quotes and tips to feel motivated and inspired every day, the set includes the Happy Wednesday Instructional Journal, a unique innovation. The high quality leather bound journal comes with easy-to-follow instructions on how to combine the CDs and the journal together to enjoy a higher level of contentment on a daily basis.



With the holidays rapidly approaching, and stress levels at an all-time high during that period, Winberg provides three healthy tips to avoid unwanted holiday stress:



1. Plan Ahead: Create a workable schedule to get everything important done. Ask yourself: Does this really need to be done today? Would anyone be affected if I didn’t do it? If the answer is “yes” to either question, then it is a priority. Take care of the priority items before taking on the less important things. During the holidays, time demands seem to multiply. Take a moment or two for yourself to plan how to best use your time. Treat yourself to a vacation or personal day midweek and avoid weekend crowds at the malls. Buy holiday stamps in November and avoid long lines at the post office. Cook a large meal on a weekend and reheat leftovers for quick dinners on nights when you’re shopping.

2. Relax and Have Fun Laughing: You deserve to relax and have fun every day - and the holiday season is no exception. Spend a little of each day doing what makes you laugh out loud. Bask in the knowledge that you have set up a plan to accomplish all you had to do for the holidays, and it is already done. You aren’t pressured. You can choose what to do with your time, such as watching comedies, going to funny shows or simply listen to other people chuckle. Laughter is contagious and can help you reduce blood pressure, release both natural pain relievers and an enzyme that will protects your stomach from forming ulcers, relax muscle tension, release and boost your immune system.

3. Learn to say ‘no’: It really is OK to say “no” to things you don’t have time to do or don’t have an interest in. If you are saying “yes” because you’re worried about what someone might think, then you’ll feel resentful and out of control. Be true to yourself. Answer “maybe” when you really want to take the time to think about a request. After you have thought about it, then make your decision. Don’t say “maybe” to avoid saying “no.” Say “yes” to those requests that you are excited about and “no” to those that you could do without.



During this time, it’s important to journal so that you can stay connected to your feelings. Also, with the uniqueness of Winberg’s accompanying CDs, you can motivate yourself daily by listening to the day’s motivational tip and journaling on same. Complete instructions are provided for those not familiar with journaling.



“This is absolutely the best thing you can do for yourself and your business,” Diana Ennen, author of Virtual Assistant the Series remarks. “I have found that when I devote those ten minutes in the morning to listening to the day’s motivational tip and then journaling, my whole day is more productive, especially that first hour after I listen. I am empowered to do better.”



The set is available for $19.95 from Amazon.com and can be purchased at http://www.HappyWednesday.com. The 40 Days to a Happier Life CD and Journal Set is just one facet of Winberg’s mission to empower people to live their lives with more ease, happiness and a lot more fun. Winberg is also the founder of the nonprofit Happy Wednesday Foundation, raising funds for Habitat For Humanity, helping families fulfill their dreams of owning their own home. As a speaker/trainer, Winberg provides high energy, fun-filled workshops, training seminars and keynote speeches for corporations, schools and organizations. To make Wednesday a “Power” day and banish “hump” day forever, Winberg has also created the Happy Wednesday Broadcast, a midweek boost heard on 95.9 WATD FM in Boston every Wednesday morning @ 6:45 and 8:55am. It may also be received through your e-mail or downloaded to your ipod.

