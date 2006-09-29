Virtual Assistant Training - Momentum Builds for College-Level Training

Margate, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2006 --The momentum for college-level virtual assistant training programs is building across the U.S. and into Canada. With the rise in popularity for becoming a successful virtual assistant, colleges are recognizing the unique value of adding this type of training to their curriculum.



The textbooks of choice for these college training courses are two highly popular books specializing in VA training: Virtual Assistant – The Series: Become a Highly Sought After VA and Virtual Assistant – The Series: Workbook Edition, written by Diana Ennen and Kelly Poelker (Another 8 Hours Publishing). Combined, these books offer a step-by-step approach on how to start a VA business.



Since August 2004 Red Deer College’s VA Certification Program in Canada and other higher level learning organizations and colleges have been using Virtual Assistant – The Series to train their students. With a newly published Workbook Edition, a new dimension is added, allowing students to proceed step by step through the book. The workbook is used with the manual to help students set up their business along the way.



“The students find the workbook invaluable,” says Randi Tucker Hart, instructor at Raymond Walters College at the University of Cincinnati. “The content flows right along with the textbook, making it comprehensive, clear and easy to complete the process.” And several students have said the Business Disaster Plan section alone is worth the price of the Virtual Assistant –The Series bundle which includes the manual and the workbook.



For virtual assistants who have the manual, they find the workbook is an added touch that allows for documenting their business startup as they read through the instruction of the main manual. Together they are a must for the seasoned virtual assistants who want to take their businesses to the next level.



Virtual Assistant – The Series: Become a Highly Sought After VA 3rd Edition Revised (ISBN #0-9742790-5-6) is available at Amazon, Borders and online bookstores everywhere. The book and workbook are also available direct from the publisher at http://www.VA-TheSeries.com.



