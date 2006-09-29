New Website Provides an Inexpensive Way for Companies to Recruit Employees

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2006 --A new job management website has launched this week providing a direct link between employers and job seekers. FewMillionJobs.com takes the so-called middleman out of the equation, leaving solely companies in need of employees and the job seekers looking for new jobs or careers.



Most businesses hire employment consultants, also known as headhunters, to go to job boards and capture resumes. They simply present the resumes to companies and charge anywhere between $10,000 to $35,000 dollars per candidate.



FewMillionJobs.com has been designed so companies can get professionals applying directly to their website for current job openings without depending on employment consultants and their high fees.



Owner, Samson Manickaraj states, “Companies should not have to pay exorbitant fees to let people know that they are hiring. Plus, many people prefer not to post their resumes on job sites because of privacy issues.”



Job hunters will be interested in the website because it is amusing, easy and effective for finding the right position. Since statistically, people like graphic presentations better than textual information, the website should rapidly take over a portion of the job management online market.



For additional information on FewMillionJobs.com, please contact Mona Loring at M. Loring Communications (805) 231-3182 contact@monaloring.com. Please also visit the website at: www.fewmillionjobs.com.



