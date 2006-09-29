Life insurance quotes available at www.kanetix.ca for as little as $50,000 and up to $2 million

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2006 --Today, kanetix (www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, announced the availability of instant, online quotes through www.kanetix.ca/term-life-insurance for term life insurance policies for as little as $50,000 and up to $2 million dollars.



“So far in 2006, the average term life insurance policy quoted through kanetix is for about a $300,000 face value,” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix. “While this is the average, the range available for quoting online starts at $50,000 and goes up to $2 million. This means Canadians can find a term life insurance product that not only meets their life insurance needs but also fits into their budget.”



With the impressive range in face values available for quoting online through kanetix’s term life insurance quote comparison tool, Canadians with different life insurance requirements and budgets can find the life insurance product that meets all their needs. Whether a person is looking for Term 10, Term 20 or Term to 100 life insurance, they can select the face value they believe will provide the desired protection their family.



Through www.kanetix.ca/term-life-insurance, a person shopping for life insurance can quickly get quotes after answering 6 simple questions without having to provide their name, phone number or email. This is a real advantage the kanetix life insurance quote service offers consumers because it means they can shop anonymously until they are ready to take the next step.



About kanetix

Launched in October 1999, kanetix is Canada's only national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the kanetix website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. Users can select the insurance quote of their choice and choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is the leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's leading insurance providers.



