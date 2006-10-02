Jurassic Realm - So Easy Even a Cave Man Can Do It

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2006 --Enkord Studio, www.enkord.com, creators of the Clash N’ Slash series is proud to announce their first casual title, Jurassic Realm. Journey to the age of dinosaurs in this new action puzzle game, and go in search of lost dinosaurs. Discover over 150 challenging levels, uncover 19 different dinos, and experience two different game modes. Jurassic Realm is now available from the Enkord website.



Jurassic Realm is a new and exciting action puzzle which takes the collapse genre and improves it by adding explosive power-ups and focuses the efforts of the players on destroying specific objectives, such as breaking blocks, capturing eggs, and finding images of long-lost dinosaurs. The huge map provides numerous different roads and pathways to traverse, allowing many ways to complete the game.



Combine breakout and collapse to discover dinoriffic mayhem in Jurassic Realm. Experience the fun packed demo from the Enkord website at www.enkord.com.



About Enkord

Founded in 2003, Enkord is a team of software developers, artists and musicians who are dedicated to producing simple and addictive games, distinguished for all-new gameplay, innovative mechanics and high playability. Visit www.enkord.com for more information.



Screenshots:

http://www.enkord.com/img/en/jurassicrealm/shot01.jpg

http://www.enkord.com/img/en/jurassicrealm/shot02.jpg

http://www.enkord.com/img/en/jurassicrealm/shot03.jpg

http://www.enkord.com/img/en/jurassicrealm/shot04.jpg



Press contact: press@enkord.com

